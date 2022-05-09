All 14 occupants ejected when vessel crashed off Florida Keys, report shows

A 17-year-old girl was killed and seven other people were hurt when the boat collided with a channel marker.

NORTH KEY LARGO, Fla. — An official report shows that everyone was thrown from a boat that crashed off the Florida Keys over Labor Day weekend, resulting in the death of a teenager and injuries of others.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 4 in the Intracoastal Waterway near Broad Creek at the south end of Cutter Bank in Miami-Dade County.

The 29-foot-long Robalo boat hit a channel marker as it was traveling in the water. All 14 people on board, two adults and 12 teenagers, were ejected from the boat during the collision, the report said. Everyone on board was from Miami.

Good Samaritans and multiple responding agencies helped get everyone out of the water, to land and then to hospitals for treatment if necessary, the agency said.

Luciana Fernandez, 17, died as a result of the injuries she sustained in the crash.

Seven people, including 51-year-old George Pino and 47-year-old Cecilia Pino, were injured in the accident, as well. Initial reports from authorities said four people were critically hurt, including Fernandez.

The remaining six occupants, all teenagers, were not hurt.

FWC said alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the accident. The agency said it is continuing its investigation.