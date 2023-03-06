Massachusetts man dies after snorkeling incident in Florida Keys

Foul play is not expected to be a factor in the 61-year-old's death.

ISLAMORADA, Fla. — A man from Massachusetts died after appearing to struggle in the water during a snorkeling trip on Saturday, according to authorities.

Patrick Martinec, 61, from North Weymouth was with Sundance Watersports at Alligator Reef, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

At about 2:20 p.m., he was seen signaling for help in the water. Martinec was brought back to the boat where its crew began CPR and took him back to land.

He was taken to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier, where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff's office said.