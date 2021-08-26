Florida kite surfer killed: High winds slam man into a house

He was a grandfather and a cancer survivor, according to local media reports.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Florida kite surfer has died after a strong wind picked the man off the ground, carried him 400 feet and slammed him into the second floor of a house on Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Fire Rescue officials said the kite surfer hadn’t even gotten into the water Wednesday when a strong wind lifted him into the air and into the house.

His name hasn't been released by authorities, but friends described him to NBC Miami as a very experienced kite surfer.

“He knew what he was doing," Haley Lavallee, who knew him, told the news outlet. "I’m just so sad.”

In the sport, participants usually hook a large kite to a body harness and then put their feet into straps attached to a surfboard, using the kite to pull them through the water.

Television station WSVN says surveillance video showed the man trying to fight a gust of wind and keep the kite under control. But, he got caught up in the wind and was dragged along the sand before he went flying into the air, the station said.

It appears the man managed to release one of the two safety locks that would've broken him away from the kite, a bystander told WTVJ. But, it wasn't enough.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

According to WSVN, the man was a father and grandfather who had survived cancer.