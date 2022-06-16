Florida Department of Law Enforcement to begin issuing Purple Alerts

The alerts will begin on July 1.

FLORIDA, USA — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced Thursday it will soon begin issuing Purple Alerts in the state.

Beginning July 1, the alerts will be used to "assist in the location of missing adults suffering from mental, cognitive, intellectual or developmental disabilities," state leaders explained in a news release.

The Purple Alert Plan was originally established by the Florida Legislature and eventually signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

State leaders say there are specific criteria for a Purple Alert to be issued, which include:

The person is 18 or older and does not qualify for a state- or local-level Silver Alert.

The person has an intellectual or developmental disability, brain injury or another physical, mental or emotional disability that is not related to substance abuse and does not have Alzheimer’s disease or a dementia-related disorder.

The local law enforcement agency’s investigation concluded the disappearance poses a credible threat of immediate danger or serious bodily harm to the missing person and they can only be returned to safety through law enforcement intervention.

There is a detailed description of the missing person suitable for distribution.

The missing person information has been entered into Florida Crime Information Center (FCIC).

The law enforcement agency of jurisdiction recommends activation.