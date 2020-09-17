Florida law may require DEO to extend unemployment benefits

According to Florida Statute 443.1115, for every half percent the unemployment rate exceeds 5%, the state needs to provide an additional week of benefits.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — People collecting unemployment benefits may see yet another change in benefits over the next few weeks as the state may need to implement extended benefits.

According to Florida Statute 443.1115, for every half percent the unemployment rate exceeds 5%, the state needs to provide an additional week of benefits.

The third quarter of the calendar year covers June through September.

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, Florida’s unemployment rate in June was 10.3% and 11.3% in July. September’s official unemployment rate has yet to be released, but it is assumed it will create an average that is well over 5%.

In that case, extended state benefits should kick in for the fourth quarter, which starts October 1.

“The Florida unemployment system is built on a sliding scale,” said State Representative Anna Eskamani. “So this is that sliding scale going into effect. If we didn’t have these federal programs, this would have essentially reopened unemployment for folks that had nothing for months.”

More than 75% of unemployed Floridians are using federal programs, and many wonder how the transition to a different program could be made.

“Remember, when this quarter ends and the new quarter starts, there is a requirement to go through the quarter change process, no matter what quarter you are on,” Eskamani said.

After filling out the new quarter questionnaire on CONNECT after October 1, if you are eligible for state benefits you may be transferred to “extended benefits.”

“There’s still a lot for questions about how DEO would implement this, as there hasn’t been a lot of conversations from DEO,” Eskamani said.

FCN reached out to DEO asking how this will be implemented and who it will affect. They did not answer the question.

According to a graphic made by DEO, this is the order claimants should be utilizing to get benefits.

If a claimant never qualified for state benefits and only qualified for PUA benefits, this is not expected to affect them.

Those who did start with state benefits should transfer from programs in this order—Regular state benefits, PEUC, and then extended benefits if they are in effect.

It is unclear how many weeks could be added. Florida provides 12 weeks in unemployment benefits, and is capped at a total of 23 weeks with extended benefits. DEO's graphic states "up to 6 weeks" of extended benefits, but by current law, if the third quarter unemployment rate averages around 10-11%, that is inaccurate.

Eskamani believes that if you are currently on PUA after exhausting PEUC, since extended benefits have yet to be put in place, you will be switched to extended benefits come October 1.