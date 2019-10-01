TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- A member of the Florida House has filed a bill that would require state high schools to teach courses on the Bible and religion.

Rep. Kimberly Daniels, a Democrat who represents District 14 in Duval County, has filed HB195, which would require "each school district to offer specified courses relating to religion, Hebrew Scriptures, and the Bible to certain students as elective courses."

The bill would take effect July 1 if passed.

Daniels was the sponsor of a bill that passed requiring state schools to display the slogan "In God We Trust."

Daniels has been the center of controversy. First Coast News reports she is willing to admit to filing false financial disclosures. She was also quoted by The Palm Beach Post as thanking God for slavery.

“If it wasn’t for slavery, I might be somewhere in Africa worshiping a tree,” she said.

Daniels is also the author of several books on religion where she's called herself the “demon buster."

