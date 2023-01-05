Florida leads the nation in hot car deaths

State officials and safety advocates are coming together to prevent further child deaths as temperatures remain high.

FLORIDA, USA — Six children have died in Florida from being left in a hot car so far in 2023, each in a different county:

“Even just a few minutes in a hot car can lead to heat stroke, which can be fatal,” said Melissa Jordan, the Florida Department of Health assistant deputy for health in a statement. “Children are especially vulnerable to this heat risk and should never be left unattended in a car. These injuries and deaths are tragic but preventable. Make sure to always look before you lock.”

According to reporting from FOX Weather, experts say the temperature inside a car can rise more than 40 °F without air circulation. The advocacy group Kids and Car Safety, which collects the data, says 38 children die each year from heatstroke after being left in a vehicle, and Florida ranks among the highest states with hot car deaths.

Safety advocates say everyone has a role to play in protecting children from dying in hot cars. The child safety group, the Ounce of Prevention Fund of Florida, breaks down the responsibilities like this:

Parents and guardians: make it your routine to check the back seat every time you get out of your vehicle. Leaving your phone, wallet, purse, or shoe beside the car seat can be a helpful reminder.

Schools and daycares: make it your strict policy to call and check in on infants and toddlers who do not arrive at the typical time.

Community members: be alert in parking areas, and if you see a child alone in a car, stay with the vehicle and call 911 immediately.