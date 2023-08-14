'Don't be this driver': Florida transportation officials remind drivers of proper left-lane rules

FDOT clarified what exactly Florida law states about drivers lingering in the left lane.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — There's nothing worse than getting stuck behind a slow driver in the fast lane. But, did you know that lingering in the left lane as other cars pass is actually against Florida law?

The Florida Department of Transportation reminded us of the rules with an image that Florida drivers know all too well.

"Don't be this guy," FDOT wrote next to a photo of a car holding up traffic in the left lane of a highway.

According to Florida law, drivers on multi-lane streets, roads and highways must drive in the right-hand lanes to prevent impeding the flow of traffic resulting in dangerous driving situations.

That means if a faster car is passing you, you need to get out of the left lane — unless, of course, you're preparing to make a left-hand turn.

Drivers who fail to move from the far left lane can receive a noncriminal traffic infraction, which is punishable as a moving violation.

Earlier this year, lawmakers proposed making it illegal to continuously drive in the left lane for any reason other than passing or preparing to exit.

According to the text of the bill, drivers would have had to keep to the right side of the road on a street or highway that has two or more lanes and a speed limit of at least 65 mph.

The bill made progress through several committees but eventually died on a Senate calendar in May.