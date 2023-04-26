Florida legislature introduces alternative options to SAT, ACT and AP placement courses

New legislation in the Florida House may change the way high school students get into college.

Example video title will go here for this video

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Part of the key language in HB 1537 would allow state funding to create new courses and exam systems that would work in the same vein as how AP courses now work. It will also introduce a new alternative college assessment option to rival the SAT and the ACT.

“It authorizes the Classic Learning Test or CLT as an alternative to the LSAT and act in multiple areas of Florida law, including the bright future scholarship,” said Rep. Alex Rizo while reading the bill in a House hearing.

Back in February, Governor DeSantis continued his war of words with the college board and their course materials.

"The college board, who elected them? Are there other choices? Turns out there are," said DeSantis in a February press conference.

Those words now turning into legislation, which among other things would allow students to take the Classic Learning Test or CLT, instead of the College Board’s traditional SAT or ACT.

“We want to make sure there's a broad capacity for them to be tested and that will be recognized by the universities,” Senator Keith Perry said in comments to the media.

This is the latest move by the state to move away from the College Board’s course material after a dispute over an AP African American Studies course.

"College credit yes, having that available for everyone absolutely, does it have to be the college board or can it be some of these other providers that have really good track records," said Governor DeSantis in a previous press conference.

The plan is to have the new testing system put in place by the next school year, lawmakers say it will expand student options

“Sometimes there may be colleges it says that say we won't take this or that test for credit at a particular college. And so this is a way for us to really closely align what we do so that high school students graduating can get immediate credit by our by our state universities," said House Speaker Paul Renner.