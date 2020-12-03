TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Several bills to improve the environment in Florida are now sitting on Governor Ron DeSantis' desk.

The House and Senate unanimously passed a bill to rein in toxic blue-green algae blooms. The measure would reduce nutrients flowing into our state's water supply by addressing septic tanks, wastewater treatment, stormwater runoff, farm fertilizers and more. The governor says signing this bill is a priority.

Another bill sitting on the governor's desk would require sea-level studies before public construction projects using state money can begin in Florida's coastal areas. Florida is especially vulnerable to sea-level rise. The state has about 1,350 miles of coastline and much of the state has a low elevation.

The Florida legislature is also sending a bill to Governor DeSantis to make it illegal to possess, import, barter, trade, sell or breed green iguanas and tegu lizards. People who currently have a license to breed the reptiles would be grandfathered under the bill but could only sell the lizards to customers in other states.

The current legislative session ends tomorrow in Tallahassee.

