You can fish without a license for the next 2 weekends in Florida

The FWC is hosting two license-free fishing weekends: June 4-5 for saltwater and June 11-12 for freshwater.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — Have you ever wanted to reel in a snook or catch a blue crab in Florida? You can try it out for the next two weekends without having a license.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is inviting both residents and visitors to head out on the water for two license-free fishing weekends: June 4-5 for saltwater and June 11-12 for freshwater.

"License-free fishing days provide a fun opportunity for new anglers to try fishing for the first time or experienced anglers to introduce a friend or family member to a new hobby," the agency wrote in a release.

While license requirements will be waived, all other rules and regulations — like season, bag and size limits — still apply. The FWC recommends you check out its map of places to fish in Florida to plan your trip.

The saltwater waiver applies to any recreational harvest requiring a saltwater fishing license, including crabbing, lobstering and scalloping. A snook or spiny lobster permit is also not required on these days.

If you're looking for a good freshwater fishing spot, you might want to check out the lakes that are part of the FWC's TrophyCatch program. TrophyCatch is the agency's data collecting and promotional program for largemouth bass. It helps wildlife experts collect data on the fish and gives anglers the chance to win up to $10,000.

For this year's TrophyCatch program, the FWC released 10 pink-tagged largemouth bass into lakes across the state. If you catch one, you'll be eligible for some major prizes.

Florida fishing and hunting license packages range from $17-$133 annually, depending on the activity. You can learn more about applying for recrational licenses and permits here.