This map will take you to lighthouses across Florida

At some of the lighthouses, you can climb inside and up to the top.

TAMPA, Fla. — More than a dozen lighthouses dot the more than 1,800 miles of Florida's coastline.

OnlyInYourState.com has put together a map so you can visit several of them from a social distance as we continue to fight the coronavirus.

The journey begins at the lighthouse on St. George Island in the Panhandle and ends all the way down in Cape Florida. The trip will take you past some record-holding lighthouses, including the oldest and tallest in the state.

Some lighthouses even have the option to climb inside or take a tour around town.

You can click here for the Google Map that follows OnlyInYourState.com's road trip plan. The addresses for each are listed below:

St. George Island Lighthouse, 2B, E Gulf Beach Dr, Eastpoint, Florida, 32328 St. Mark's Lighthouse, Crawfordville, Florida, 32327 Amelia Island Lighthouse, 215 O, Hagan Ln, Fernandina Beach, Florida, 32034 St. Augustine Lighthouse, 81 Lighthouse Ave, St. Augustine, Florida, 32080 Ponce de Leon Inlet Lighthouse & Museum, 4931 S Peninsula Dr, Ponce Inlet, Florida, 32127 Cape Canaveral Lighthouse, Lighthouse Rd, Cape Canaveral, Florida, 32920 Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum, 500 Captain Armours Way, Jupiter, Florida, 33469 Hillsboro Lighthouse, 907 Hillsboro Mile, Hillsboro Beach, Florida, 33062, USA Cape Florida Lighthouse, 1200 South Crandon Blvd Key Biscayne, Florida, 33149

If the nearly 14-hour tour is too much, VisitFlorida.com is also offering up a guide to explore our state's lighthouses. There's even an organization in our state called the Florida Lighthouse Association to preserve, restore and protect the landmarks.

