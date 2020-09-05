This map will take you to lighthouses across Florida

TAMPA, Fla. — More than a dozen lighthouses dot the more than 1,800 miles of Florida's coastline.
OnlyInYourState.com has put together a map so you can visit several of them from a social distance as we continue to fight the coronavirus.
The journey begins at the lighthouse on St. George Island in the Panhandle and ends all the way down in Cape Florida. The trip will take you past some record-holding lighthouses, including the oldest and tallest in the state.
Some lighthouses even have the option to climb inside or take a tour around town.
You can click here for the Google Map that follows OnlyInYourState.com's road trip plan. The addresses for each are listed below:
- St. George Island Lighthouse, 2B, E Gulf Beach Dr, Eastpoint, Florida, 32328
- St. Mark's Lighthouse, Crawfordville, Florida, 32327
- Amelia Island Lighthouse, 215 O, Hagan Ln, Fernandina Beach, Florida, 32034
- St. Augustine Lighthouse, 81 Lighthouse Ave, St. Augustine, Florida, 32080
- Ponce de Leon Inlet Lighthouse & Museum, 4931 S Peninsula Dr, Ponce Inlet, Florida, 32127
- Cape Canaveral Lighthouse, Lighthouse Rd, Cape Canaveral, Florida, 32920
- Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum, 500 Captain Armours Way, Jupiter, Florida, 33469
- Hillsboro Lighthouse, 907 Hillsboro Mile, Hillsboro Beach, Florida, 33062, USA
- Cape Florida Lighthouse, 1200 South Crandon Blvd Key Biscayne, Florida, 33149
If the nearly 14-hour tour is too much, VisitFlorida.com is also offering up a guide to explore our state's lighthouses. There's even an organization in our state called the Florida Lighthouse Association to preserve, restore and protect the landmarks.
