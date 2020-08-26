Many family members have been asking when they can not only visit but physically hug their loved ones again.

TAMPA, Fla. — For months, family members haven't been able to hug or touch their loved ones in long-term facilities due to the coronavirus pandemic. But some argue isolation from loved ones' emotional support is just as deadly.

On Wednesday, the Task Force on the Safe and Limited Re-Opening of Long-Term Care Facilities held a meeting where they finalized their recommendations that will be sent to Governor DeSantis.

"My husband has a terminal illness. He's not coming out of there. But I'm losing the very best time with him. Today is his best day, every day he gets worse," said Mary Daniel, whose husband is in a long-term care facility in Jacksonville.

Her story made national headlines when she took a dish-washing job at the living facility because it was the only way to see her husband during the pandemic.

"It's just so difficult to understand why I, as a dish-washer, can touch my husband; but as a wife I can't. That doesn't make any sense," Daniel said.



How to allow family members who provide mental health support to safely see loved ones triggered a big debate within the task force with State Surgeon General Scott Rivkees at odds with others.



"We may want to compromise, but this virus does not compromise. This is a serious virus that is spread by the breath," Dr. Rivkees said.

"I get the broadening of the risk, but I'm concerned about taking mental health out of the equation in terms of essential care," Mary Mayhew Secretary for the agency for Health Care Administration said.



Ultimately, they recommended this solution: allowing family members already included as caretakers in their loved ones' long-term care plan to be considered as "essential caregivers." That will allow them to physically touch their loved ones. And they must wear PPE. But, understand, family members not documented as caretakers will still be considered general visitors. And, while they can see their loved ones, they will have to wait a little longer before they can hug them.

"I really believe under this essential caregiver we just need to be able to get in and be able to hold their hand and rub their back and touch them again. I think you will see great improvement in so many people in the first weeks of their visits that that value has to be added to this. And I'm grateful you're talking about mental health because that's a very big part of the care of these individuals," Daniel said.

Other recommendations included from the task force are:

1. Allow visitation in long-term care facilities for Essential caregivers and compassionate care visitors.

2. Encourage facilities to allow general resident visitation outdoors and allow indoor visitation if the facility meets certain indicators of low virus risk

3. Each visitation scenario must be accompanied by facility policies and procedures that support all safety rules

4. Visitors would not be required to show a negative coronavirus test result but facilities can test visitors

5. General visitors would be limited to two per visit and facilities could limit the number of visitors on a weekly basis

6. Everyone needs to use PPE, including masks, and wash their hands

7. Social distancing from other visitors and staff remains a crucial rule

Click here to see all their recommendations.

The task force's recommendations now go to the governor’s desk for approval.

What other people are reading right now:

