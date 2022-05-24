Check your tickets! Unclaimed $92K lottery ticket set to expire

The deadline to claim the prize is midnight ET on May 31.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Take a moment to check your lottery tickets! One valued at more than $92,000 is just days away from expiring, the Florida Lottery says.

A top prize-winning ticket from the FANTASY 5 series still hasn't been claimed. The ticket is worth a total of $92,036.98.

The winning numbers were drawn on Dec. 2, 2021. Those numbers are 2 - 10 - 13 - 14 - 19.

The winning ticket was bought at a Publix located on Jog Road in West Delray Beach. So, that means if you or someone you know bought a ticket there for the Dec. 2 drawing, it's time to take a second look at it!

If that ticket is yours, you have until midnight ET on May 31 to claim the ticket. The Florida Lottery says that while any Florida Lottery retailer can validate the winning ticket, you'll have to claim your winnings at a Florida Lottery District Office. You can find the nearest district office here.