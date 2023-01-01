2 Floridians ring in 2023 as new millionaires after Powerball win

The winning numbers of Saturday's drawing were 18-37-44-50-64 and Powerball 11.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Two lucky Floridians began the new year with new money after matching five regular Powerball numbers and power play in Saturday night's drawing.

The Florida Lottery confirmed two winners of the $2 million prize. Unfortunately, no one in Florida — or in the U.S.— matched the five regular numbers and the Powerball, which would have resulted in a $246 million payout.

The winning numbers of Saturday's drawing were 18-37-44-50-64 and Powerball 11. The next drawing will be Monday, Jan. 2 for the new jackpot of $265 million.

Earlier this week, one person in Florida became a new millionaire after matching five regular Mega Millions numbers in Tuesday night's drawing. Since then, there was a drawing on Friday, but no winners of the $565 million grand prize.

It's been a record-setting year for lottery games — even these recent jackpots pale in comparison to the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won in November by someone in Southern California.

Even though the current Mega Millions or Powerball jackpots aren't anywhere near the $2 billion mark, it's large enough to inspire more ticket-buying, increasing the chances that someone will win.