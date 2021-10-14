Holiday shipping deadlines could be impacted by where you live

Experts are warning people of shortages and delays due to supply chain issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

FLORIDA, USA — Holiday shopping is never fun.

Beyond the detective works that goes into finding out what everyone may want, there's also having to deal with the logistics of making sure your gifts arrive on time.

However, in a cruel twist of fate, this year is not going to be any easier, and it's not your fault.

Experts are warning people of shortages and delays due to supply chain issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic. There's also the added issue of slower shipping services.

With all that being said, some major delivery companies are letting people know which days they recommend mailing out gifts so they arrive before or on time for the holidays.

The USPS said its busiest time begins two weeks before Christmas, and customer traffic at Post Office locations typically starts increasing the week of Dec. 6, with Dec. 13-18 being the busiest mailing, shipping and delivery week of the holiday season.

USPS 2021 holiday shipping deadlines

Dec. 17 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)

Dec. 17 — First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

Dec. 18 — Priority Mail service

Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express service

FedEx also recently announced its Christmas deadlines, with options to ship packages up until Christmas Eve for delivery by Dec. 25.

FedEx Ground Economy - Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021

FedEx Ground - Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021

Home Delivery - Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021

Express Saver - Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021

2Day & 2Day AM - Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021

Overnight Services - Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021

FedEx Same Day - Friday, Dec. 24, 2021

These are the recommended last days to ship something within the U.S. using UPS for delivery by Christmas Eve.

UPS 3 Day Select - Tuesday, Dec. 21

UPS 2nd Day Air services - Wednesday, Dec. 22

UPS Next Day Air services - Thursday, Dec. 23

UPS Ground shipping - Check UPS website calculator for recommendations

Now, these are recommended dates. But, depending on where you live, your gifts may take even longer to reach your loved ones.

Here in Florida, the state is facing disproportionately longer delays due to USPS changing its first-class mail delivery, slowing the entire system down.

An analysis by the Washington Post shows, depending on where you're getting your mail from, you could be waiting up to five days for first-class mail.

Here's a breakdown of when your mail could arrive in the Tampa Bay area, based on where it's coming from:

Seattle: Five days

San Francisco: Five days

Los Angeles: Five days

Dallas: Four days

Chicago: Four days

New Orleans: Three days

Atlanta: Three days

Washington, D.C.: Three to four days

New York: Three to four days

Miami: Two to three days

Tallahassee: Two to three days