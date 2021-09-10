Brian Woodle decided to take a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The $5 GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off game just made one Florida man about $1 million richer.

Brian Woodle, 46, is that man, and that $5 ticket made him a millionaire.

Woodle decided to receive his mega winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $800,000.

On the same day he won big, Woodle shares that he opened his very own auto repair shop.

“I love working on vehicles and it has always been my dream to own my own repair shop,” Woodle explained. “At the end of our first day I stopped by Circle K to get a few things and picked up a lottery ticket; just like that we won a million bucks!”

Auto repair shop owner Brian Woodle from #Callahan followed his dreams and won $1 million!👨‍🔧 Click here to read his story! #GoldRush #Jacksonville https://t.co/ZCAmeBdXD8 pic.twitter.com/rrZvAiMZsW — Florida Lottery (@floridalottery) September 7, 2021