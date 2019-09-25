MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man accused of killing his wife and her four children has pleaded not guilty to killing his spouse.

Court records showed Michael Jones Jr., 38, entered a written plea of not guilty Wednesday.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said Casei Jones, 32, was found dead in a car near Brantley County, Georgia after Jones was involved in a car crash. The remains of her four children were found at a separate location.

Deputies have determined the cause of death for Jones and her four children, but will not release the official cause of death until after an autopsy is completed.

Jones is being held on second-degree murder charges for his wife's death, and additional charges are pending.

Investigators say he was looking for a place to dump the body when he crashed.

Authorities say they think Jones killed his family in their Summerfield home and then drove around with their bodies for weeks until he was found in Georgia.

His next scheduled arraignment is set for 9 a.m. on Oct. 22.

