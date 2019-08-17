DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Volusia County deputies said they arrested a Daytona Beach man after he threatened a mass shooting.

Deputies said Tristan Scott Wix, 25, sent multiple text messages with details about shooting as many people as he could in a large crowd.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office posted the texts to its Facebook page.

Investigators tracked Wix down and found him at a Winn-Dixie parking lot in Daytona Beach Shores.

Wix told detectives he didn’t own any firearms but is fascinated with mass shootings.

Deputies said Wix was taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail, where he is being held without bond.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.