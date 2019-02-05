ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man is accused of using multiple ways of torture and abuse a 2-year-old girl.

Andrew Bennett Ross Celaius, 37, is charged with aggravated child abuse after the child’s mother took her to the hospital, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said in a news conference. Doctors notified deputies after identifying ring marks on the toddler's neck were burns.

Deputies say after they searched the home, they found videos and pictures taken on cellphones and home surveillance. The videos show Celaius using a lighter to burn the toddler and shooting her with an airsoft gun or hitting her with bottles to wake her up, deputies said.

It doesn’t stop there.

The sheriff’s office said the most disturbing video is the child wearing a dog’s shock collar. You can hear her screaming and shrieking when she was shocked, deputies said.

The videos also showed Celaius wearing a werewolf mask during the abuse.

"There's no words to describe why someone would hurt and intentionally damage and harass someone…just trying to sleep. It's a terrible thing to see," Chief Deputy Chip Simmons said.

The sheriff’s office said the toddler’s mother was arrested and charged with neglect. They said they believe she didn’t know about the abuse and is fully cooperating with the investigation.

Deputies said Ross Celaius has a criminal record including a case involving another toddler. In 2006, he was acquitted from a homicide charge that involved another 2-year-old.

