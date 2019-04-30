BOCA RATON, Fla. — A 26-year-old man is accused of photographing women using the restroom in a South Florida university building.

Che Corrado Cunningham was arrested Tuesday and remains the Palm Beach County jail.

The Palm Beach Post reports authorities received a tip Friday about someone taking photos inside the College of Business building at Florida Atlantic University.

University officers found Cunningham in the restroom and asked him to open the photo gallery on his cellphone. The arrest report says officers saw pictures of women taken from under the stall doors and that Cunningham tried to delete the photos. Officers took the phone.

The report says Cunningham is neither a student nor employee at the school in Boca Raton.

Cunningham is represented by the public defender's office, which doesn't comment on active cases.

