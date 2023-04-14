72-year-old man loses leg in Central Florida alligator attack

Wildlife officials reportedly sent an FWC nuisance alligator trapper to the scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A 72-year-old man lost his leg Friday after he was attacked by an alligator in Central Florida.

Fire officials in Brevard County say at around 1:50 p.m., the man was attacked at a Titusville RV park, according to WKMG-TV.

The Brevard County Fire Rescue said the 72-year-old's leg was "amputated" below his right knee during the struggle with the gator and was airlifted to a hospital, where his condition remains unknown, WKMG-TV reports.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says it was contacted before 2 p.m. of a report of the alligator attack, according to WESH-TV.

Wildlife officials reportedly sent an FWC nuisance alligator trapper to the scene.

Anyone with concerns about an alligator is asked the call FWC's Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-392-4286. After calling, a contracted alligator trapper will be sent to the location of the report and take care of the situation, the FWC says.

For those who happen to come across an alligator, some safety tips that the FWC says can help keep people safe are to never feed an alligator, swim only in designed swimming areas during daylight hours because alligators are most active during dusk and dawn and keep pets on a leash away from the water's edge and never let them swim in fresh or brackish water — even for short periods.