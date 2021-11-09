Florida man accused of beating, stabbing dog will serve 10 years

Brendan Evans is accused of stabbing the pitbull puppy 50 times and stuffing it into a suitcase while the dog was clinging to life.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — A Florida man accused of beating a pit bull puppy, stabbing it 50 times and stuffing it into a suitcase while the dog was clinging to life will serve 10 years in prison.

Brendan Evan's lawyer told the South Florida Sun Sentinel on Tuesday that his client agreed to plead guilty four years after the attack that drew an international outcry.

Attorney Michael Gottlieb said the 35-year-old Hollywood man was initially charged with 17 counts of animal cruelty, but prosecutors agreed to drop 15 counts in exchange for the guilty plea.

This case drew attention from animals lovers across the world who demanded justice for Ollie the pitbull.

According to the Sun Sentinel, Evans first denied being involved in the case, but investigators found cat paws and rats with severed heads in his apartment freezer, blood stains covering his bathroom, and dried blood and animal fur in his oven.

Police also reportedly found a handwritten note saying: “Make the entire pit bull investigation go away. Return all curses placed on Brendan to their sender. Give Brendan peace of mind.”