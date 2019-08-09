MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla — A bottle containing four $1 bills, a couple of notes and a man's ashes is back on its journey, returning to the sea after making a brief stop at a coastal community in Florida's Panhandle.

The bottle carries the ashes of a 39-year-old Florida man who died earlier this year and whose family wanted to give him an adventure.

The bottle began drifting off the shore of Destin, Florida, before washing ashore 20 miles down the coast.

It was turned in to the Walton County Sheriff's Office. That's when Sgt. Paula Pendleton got a hold of it and read the notes in the bottle, from the man's mother and his daughter.

Pendleton lost her husband last year and was touched. On Friday, a friend with a boat took the bottle far into the Gulf to let it continue its journey.

Walton County Sheriff, Michael A. Adkinson, Jr. Walton County Sheriff, Michael A. Adkinson, Jr. added a new photo.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter