Deputies: Florida man arrested for attempting to rob Waffle House with finger guns

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man is behind bars after deputies say he attempted to rob a Waffle House with finger guns.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says at 8:09 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 18, deputies received a call of an attempted robbery at a Waffle House. It wasn't until authorities arrived that they discovered all that was taken were some napkins, according to the sheriff's office.

Witnesses told deputies Eward Rodriguez, 28, had walked into the store with a small dog before shouting "get on the ground, y’all are getting robbed." Rodriguez would also admit to everyone in the restaurant that he was "high and drunk."

The sheriff's office says Rodriguez did not have any weapons but raised his hands with his fingers shaped like a gun.

When deputies arrived at his home, they say he admitted he went to the Waffle House "to get some napkins."