PENSACOLA, Fla. — A Florida man once featured on a sheriff's office "Wheel of Fugitives" and became the talk of the internet again is behind bars.

Charles Dion McDowell, 31, was booked Tuesday after a judge revoked his bond on a previous case, according to Escambia County Jail records.

McDowell was arrested in November 2018 on several charges of fleeing/eluding police, possession of cocaine, marijuana and meth.

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office posted his mugshot to its Facebook page, "congratulating" him for being a guest at the GoldStar Hotel, aka the county jail.

His next court appearance is slated for Feb. 21.

