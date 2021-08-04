DOJ: Florida man indicted for assaulting officer with skateboard during Capitol insurrection

According to a press release, the officer suffered a concussion and finger injury from the incident.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Another Florida resident has been indicted on charges related to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, according to the Department of Justice.

A federal grand jury in the District of Columbia returned an indictment Wednesday that charges Grady Douglas Owens, 21, from Winter Park with using a skateboard to assault a Metropolitan Police Department officer.

Authorities say Owens was arrested on April 1 and made his initial court appearance in the Middle District of Florida.

His indictment charges him with assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees; knowingly entering or remaining on restricted grounds without lawful authority, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to a press release.

Court documents say Owens was captured on body-worn camera footage when hitting an officer with a skateboard. The DOJ says the assault led to the officer suffering a concussion and finger injury.

The DOJ says it's important to note that charges contained in an indictment are allegations and defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

You can read Owens' full indictment here.