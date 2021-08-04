x
Florida

DOJ: Florida man indicted for assaulting officer with skateboard during Capitol insurrection

According to a press release, the officer suffered a concussion and finger injury from the incident.
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, rioters storm the Capitol, in Washington. Capitol Police say they have intelligence showing a “possible plot” by a militia group to breach the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, nearly two months after a mob of supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the iconic building to try to stop Congress from certifying now-President Joe Biden's victory. The threat appears to be connected to a far-right conspiracy theory, mainly promoted by supporters of QAnon, that Trump will rise again to power on March 4. That was the original presidential inauguration day until 1933, when it was moved to Jan. 20. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Another Florida resident has been indicted on charges related to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, according to the Department of Justice. 

A federal grand jury in the District of Columbia returned an indictment Wednesday that charges Grady Douglas Owens, 21, from Winter Park with using a skateboard to assault a Metropolitan Police Department officer.

Authorities say Owens was arrested on April 1 and made his initial court appearance in the Middle District of Florida.

His indictment charges him with assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees; knowingly entering or remaining on restricted grounds without lawful authority, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to a press release. 

Court documents say Owens was captured on body-worn camera footage when hitting an officer with a skateboard. The DOJ says the assault led to the officer suffering a concussion and finger injury.

The DOJ says it's important to note that charges contained in an indictment are allegations and defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

You can read Owens' full indictment here.

