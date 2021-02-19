x
Florida man charged with plotting attack on Trump supporters

Daniel Baker is described as anti-Trump, anti-government, anti-white supremacists and anti-police.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, July 17, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump gestures to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a campaign rally at Williams Arena in Greenville, N.C. Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial centered on a phone call that Americans never heard with the leader of a country far away, Ukraine. His second was far different. It centered on the rage, violence and anguish of one day in Washington itself. Together the two impeachment trials Trump faced illustrated his ability to escape consequences for actions that even many Republicans denounced. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Florida man accused of trying to organize an armed response to supporters of former President Donald Trump when they were expected at the state Capitol last month has been indicted on federal charges. 

Court records show a federal grand jury in Tallahassee on Thursday formally charged Daniel Baker. 

Authorities say Baker was using social media to recruit people in a plot to create an armed circle around protesters and trap them in the Capitol. Court document describes a series of threats of violence Baker made on social media. 

Baker is described as anti-Trump, anti-government, anti-white supremacists and anti-police.

