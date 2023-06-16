Florida man accused of dining and dashing, then crashing into parked cars

The sheriff's office said the man caused around $40,000 worth of damages.

KEY LARGO, Fla. — A 27-year-old was jailed after being accused of not paying for drinks then leaving a bar in Key Largo, Florida, and crashing his car into several parked cars, the Marion County Sheriff's Office explains.

Mohammad Rehman, 27, is charged with larceny, DUI and reckless driving, according to the sheriff's office.

At around 4 p.m. on June 11, deputies said Rehman left Gilbert's Resort after not paying for multiple alcoholic drinks. He then started to drive off in a Honda pickup truck and ran into three parked cars in the parking lot, causing upward of $40,000 in damages, the sheriff's office reports.

No one was seriously hurt, authorities said.

A woman was behind the wheel when deputies arrived, but witnesses said Rehman and the woman switched seats before the sheriff's office could arrive. Security video also showed the swap.