PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Florida man who drove his Ferrari off a dock and into the water explained to police Jesus told him to do it, according to WPEC-CBS 12.

James A. Mucciaccio Jr., 48, drove his luxury car into the water the day after Christmas, police reports said.

“Jesus made me the smartest man on Earth and it’s so hard to have this much responsibility,” the man said, according to a police report obtained by the Palm Beach Daily News.

WPEC reported Mucciaccio was able to get out of the car before it sank all the way to the bottom and was not injured.

The fisherman who helped get Mucciaccio out of the water told officers Mucciaccio gave him an apple to let him on the boat, WPEC reported. He also told officers Mucciaccio told him he drove into the water because "dock was Egyptian and he did not believe in Jesus.”

Police estimated there was about $50,000 worth of damage done to the car and about $1,000 in damage done to city property, The Palm Beach Daily News reported.

