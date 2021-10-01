Man electrocuted while trimming trees

It's believed he accidently touched a power line.

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. — A tree trimmer on Florida's east coast accidentally hit a power line and was electrocuted, according to reports.

WOFL-TV reports 40-year-old Karl Lusterman of Palm Bay was in a bucket trimming a tree when he came in contact with the line.

It happened before noon Friday on Harland Avenue, according to Florida Today. Power in the area was knocked offline in some parts of the area after the incident.