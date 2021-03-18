Florida man charged with federal hate crime for setting Catholic church on fire

Steven Shields is accused of setting Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Ocala on fire in July 2020.

WASHINGTON — A Dunnellon man is charged with a federal hate crime for setting a church on fire last summer, according to the Department of Justice.

In a release, the DOJ says a federal grand jury charged 24-year-old Steven Shields with setting fire to and damaging the Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Ocala on July 11, 2020.

According to the federal grand jury's indictment, Shields intentionally set fire to the church and was motivated to do so due to the "religious character of the church."

Authorities say, when Shields intentionally drove his car into the church, poured gasoline on it, and lit it on fire there were parishioners inside at the time. All inside the church were able to escape without injury, according to a press release.

"Our freedom of worship granted in the Constitution is a freedom that we all hold dearly. My deputies and I are sworn to protect that right and will always ensure our citizens can worship in peace," Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said at the time. "I'm really proud of my deputies for capturing this man so quickly and we appreciate the assistance from all of the state and federal agencies that worked alongside of us during this investigation."

Shields is charged with one count of intentional damage to religious property and using fire to commit a felony. His first charge is classified as a hate crime under the Church Arson Prevention Act.