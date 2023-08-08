Florida man charged with flooding emergency room after attacking nurse and stripping

He barged into the emergency room, pushed a patient and then pushed a nurse in the head.

NAPLES, Fla. — A man in Southwest Florida has been charged with flooding a hospital's emergency rooms after attacking a nurse and stripping off his clothes, authorities said.

The 53-year-old became agitated while in a waiting room on Saturday at the North Collier Hospital in Naples, according to a report from the Collier County Sheriff's Office.

He barged into the emergency room, pushed a patient and then pushed a nurse in the head. After the hospital staff got him into a room in an effort to keep him from disturbing other patients, he took off his clothes and pulled a high-pressure water pipe from the wall, the report said.

The hospital's emergency rooms flooded, causing tens of thousands of dollars in damage, according to the report.