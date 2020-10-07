Florida man hospitalized, needed stitches after crashing into an iguana

While the man is listed in stable condition, the sheriff's office said the iguana's condition "does not appear as stable."

MARATHON, Fla. — In more "this only happens in Florida news," a Florida man had to be taken to the hospital Friday after getting into an accident with an iguana.

Yes, you read that right.

A 62-year-old man in Marathon needed stitches after an iguana ran in front of his bicycle and caused him to crash, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

There were no reported life-threatening injuries.

A deputy responded to the bicycle crash at 10:48 a.m. at the Crane Point Hammock bike path, where he found the man with scrapes and cuts to his head, arms and right leg.

The man told deputies that he was traveling south on the bicycle path when an iguana darted out in front of him from a grassy area before becoming lodged in between the front tire and front-wheel fork of the bicycle.

That's when the front tire locked up, throwing him over the handlebars and onto the asphalt.

While the man is listed in stable condition, the sheriff's office said the iguana's condition "does not appear as stable."

What other people are reading right now: