NOKOMIS, Fla. — A Sarasota County man jumped into a canal to rescue his dog from an alligator.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the man was inside his home Friday when he heard noises from behind the house, WWSB reports.

The man went outside and found his chocolate Lab in the canal with the gator. He jumped in, then pried the gator's jaws open to free his dog.

Both the dog and the owner were injured, but both are expected to be OK.

A trapper will remove the gator.

