FBI: Florida man taken into custody in Orlando on charges tied to Capitol riot

According to court documents, Grady Owens appeared Thursday in court and on Friday will have a detention hearing.
ORLANDO, Fla — Another person from Florida has been arrested on charges relating to the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection, the FBI announced Thursday. 

Grady Douglas Owens is the 32nd person from Florida to be arrested for his alleged involvement in the siege, according to the DOJ

The Orlando Sentinel reports that Owens appeared Thursday before a judge. 

Charges filed against Owens have not yet been revealed publicly. But, court documents show he will have a detention hearing at 10 a.m. Friday in Orlando. 

CBS affiliate WKMG says Owens' arrest comes days after another man was taken into custody in Central Florida. Proud Boys member Arthur Jackman faces several charges after the FBI said he entered the Senate chamber during the riot. 

His wife, a deputy with the Orange County Sheriff's Office, is under review by the agency as the federal investigation against Jackman continues. The sheriff's office inquiry is looking to determine what information she might have had about her husband's alleged involvement in what happened in DC.

In a statement to 10 Tampa Bay, the sheriff's office said she had not been accused of any wrongdoing and records show she was at work on Jan. 6.

"The FBI has told OCSO there is no evidence or indication that she had anything to do with the events at the Capitol on Jan. 6 or is a member of any extremist organization," the sheriff's office wrote. "Having said that, it would be concerning if a deputy is associated with people or groups that exhibit extremist ideology."

The sheriff's office said the findings of the inquiry will be made public when it's completed.

Last week, Proud Boys member Paul Rae appeared before a judge in court for his alleged involvement in the U.S. Capitol insurrection. 

Earlier in March, a Clearwater man was accused of assaulting officers at the Capitol with both a fire extinguisher and wooden plank. A woman in Lakeland faces several charges after being accused of joining the mob of people who stormed the building.

Most notably, though, was the arrest of Adam Johnson after being identified in a viral photo carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's lectern.

Anyone with information about the insurrection in Washington is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or submit images or videos at fbi.gov/USCapitol.  

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

