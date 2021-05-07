x
Florida man accused of stealing police cruiser, crashing it, then taking another

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office says the man was eventually arrested, and nobody was hurt.
Credit: Volusia Sheriff's Office

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man is facing several charges after investigators say he stole not just one police cruiser, but two. 

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said Xavier Javern Cummings, 33, stole a Cocoa Police Department cruiser and drove it down I-95. An officer was able to force the stolen police car off the road and into the woods where it crashed and got stuck, according to the sheriff's office. 

But the bizarre ordeal didn't stop there. 

Deputies say Cummings got out of the wrecked truck and into another Cocoa Police Department cruiser and drove away. 

The sheriff's office said it was finally able to stop Cummings after successfully deploying stop sticks. Video of the chase was shared on the sheriff's office's Facebook page. 

Deputies said Cummings was arrested and nobody was hurt. 

Cummings now faces charges of armed burglary of a conveyance, escape, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, grand theft firearm, grand theft motor vehicle, and driving while license suspended. 

