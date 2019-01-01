A man is facing felony charges after his backyard target practice went horribly wrong.

Deputies in Collier County were called to a home in Golden Gate Estates after a 21-year-old woman claimed she had been shot. The woman said she was siting at her dinner table when there was a loud crash at the window. She then felt something strike her right arm and side.

Deputies then discovered a hole in the window and a bullet sitting on the floor. The victim told deputies she had heard gunshots coming from her neighbor's home.

Police say they went to the neighbors home where they discovered Juan Arreguin, 41, had been shooting a Ruger 40 S&W handgun at a bottle he'd set up against packed down mulch in his backyard. He was then arrested and charged with shooting a missile into a dwelling, which is a felony. He's also charged with one misdemeanor count of discharging a firearm in public.

The victim was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.

