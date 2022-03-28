Reports: 82-year-old Florida man shot and killed after waving gun at police

According to reports, this is the second officer-involved shooting that's taken place in the same area in the last month.

MARGATE, Fla. — Police have identified the 82-year-old man who authorities say was shot and killed by officers after waving a gun at them over the weekend in South Florida.

CBS Miami reports the incident took place around 12:45 p.m. Sunday in Margate. According to police, when officers arrived to the area, Jose Antonio Suarez was waving a gun around and shooting it into the ground.

After refusing to listen to police pleading with Suarez to drop his weapon, the elderly man reportedly pointed the gun at officers, resulting in one member of law enforcement opening fire. Suarez was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Miami Herald reports that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the officer-involved shooting, which is standard procedure. The officer who discharged the weapon has also been placed on administrative leave during the investigation.