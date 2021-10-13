Florida man who went viral for trapping alligator with trash can catches large snake

The self-proclaimed "alligator man" said he returned the snake to its home outdoors.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor's note: The snake in the image above isn't the snake in question.

He's back at it again.

The Florida man who went viral for using a trash can to remove an alligator from his home in Orlando is once again wrangling reptiles from his neighborhood.

In a video posted three days ago on Instagram, Eugene Bozzi is seen holding a snake with a towel outside his home. He then walks along a sidewalk with the reptile at arm's length.

"Damn snakes in the house and grass lol," the video's caption reads.

The self-proclaimed "alligator man" said he returned the snake to its home outdoors.

What's even more impressive is Bozzi was able to capture both animals wearing nothing more than a T-shirt, basketball shorts and Adidas slides. The shoe company even gave him a shout-out for his efforts.

"Some heroes wear capes, others wear slides," the company wrote.