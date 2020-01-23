BROWARD COUNTY, Fla — He was wanted for an armed carjacking in Miami-Dade County, but WPLG reports a man refused to go quietly when the Broward Sheriff’s Office Violence Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response team tried to take him into custody.

According to WSVN, the man slammed on the gas of a black Ford F-150 on Thursday, as Hollywood police officers chased him through the streets of Broward County.

The chase started in Davie and sped through Sunrise and Plantation.

WSVN reports the truck clipped a car, drove onto medians and narrowly missed a person walking on a sidewalk. The news station said someone got out of the truck during the chase and was taken into custody.

It all came to an end in a Wells Fargo parking lot, where video captured from the scene showed a black Police SUV spinning the pickup truck with a pit maneuver. The driver jumped out and hit the ground, as officers rushed in to handcuff him.

According to WPLG, another passenger was also detained.

You can watch the crashing end of the chase here:

