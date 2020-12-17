Florida man closes out 2020 by winning $5 million on a scratch-off ticket

You could call the win a Christmas miracle.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — What a way to end 2020!

A 68-year-old Florida man is closing out the year a multi-millionaire after winning big on a $20 scratch-off ticket.

Raymond Cineus, of Fort Lauderdale, won the top prize of $5 million on the Florida Lottery's CASHWORD scratch-off game after picking up a ticket from a Sunrise Publix.

Like many, Cineus chose to take his money in one lump-sum of $3.91 million. The retailer that sold him the ticket will receive a $10,000 bonus commission.

The game's overall odds are one-in-2.91, according to the Florida Lottery.

