Florida mayor abruptly resigns, citing ongoing corruption

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. — The 35-year-old mayor of a small South Florida city abruptly resigned from office during a commission meeting, saying he would “not be a figurehead for corruption.”

Opa-locka Mayor Matthew Pigatt announced his resignation Wednesday night and then left the meeting.

"Accept this as my resignation from the position of Mayor in the City of Opa-locka, I will not be a figurehead for corruption. I am going to those with the real power in this system: The People," he said to start his announcement.

Pigatt pledged transparency and reform when he was elected to a commission seat in 2016 in the midst of a FBI corruption probe. He made a similar promise in 2018 when he was elected mayor.

"I naively thought that a system that is broken could be fixed from within - by reformers who, if they just cared deeply enough, could root out things like cronyism, shadow deals, and government officials who turn a blind eye toward corruption, lest their own deeds be brought into the light," he added.

In the transcript of his speech, posted to his personal website, Pigatt says during his time as an intern he learned about the city's challenges.

According to his account, employees of the city were taking advantage of those they serve by not doing their jobs. He also made references to continuing corruption at City Hall, but did not offer any specifics.