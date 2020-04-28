ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — With kids (and their parents) cooped up right now, what better way to relief some stress, than by putting on a virtual play?

That's what students at Innovation Middle School are doing via Zoom!

The schools theater group, 'Theatre 3' is presenting "Ten Ways to Survive in a Quarantine.”

Folks will be able to tune in to watch the show for free on YouTube, Thursday, April 30 at 7 p.m.

The school said on its Facebook event page, "Just because we are in quarantine, doesn’t mean live theatre stops!"

