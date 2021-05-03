Multiple people taken to hospital after roof partially collapses at Florida middle school

The collapse happened during construction on the building's media center.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Students and teachers have been evacuated after part of the roof collapsed at a school in South Florida.

It happened around 10 a.m. Friday at James S. Rickards Middle School in the Oakland Park area of Fort Lauderdale.

CBS Miami reports the school's media center was under construction when the section of the roof over it came crashing down. The sprinkler system went off after the collapse, leading to flooding, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel adds.

Nobody was in the media center when the roof fell down with two large bangs, and it doesn't appear anybody was hit by debris. However, CBS Miami says at least five individuals were taken to the hospital to be evaluated after a total of seven students and five staffers said they were nauseous or had headaches.

They were getting care at Holy Cross and Broward Health hospitals in Fort Lauderdale Friday afternoon, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

LIVE: Crews have responded to a partial ceiling collapse at Rickards Middle School in Oakland Park. So far, no injuries have been reported. (Note: No sound from helicopter.) https://t.co/bW0H2kNR3D — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) March 5, 2021

WPLG says 184 students and 55 staffers were at the building when the collapse occured. A drone and K-9 units were dispatched to make sure nobody was trapped under the debris, CBS reported.

Students, faculty and staff members were taken to a nearby high school, where parents could pick up their children.

It's not yet clear if students will be able to return to in-person learning on Monday or if they'll be temporarily restricted to online-learning.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation.

WARNING: The video below contains strong language.

#BREAKING - Roof collapses in media center at Rickards Middle School in Oakland Park, FL. @HatzelVelaWPLG working to confirm reports of minor injuries to students / staff. pic.twitter.com/GElgazRN3G — Parker Branton (@ParkerBranton) March 5, 2021