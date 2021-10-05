Florida middle school teacher accused of molesting 14-year-old former student

Police say the teacher reached out to the teen in August, which led to multiple sex acts in her car on several dates.

HIALEAH, Fla. — Police in south Florida have accused a middle school teacher of repeatedly having sex with a 14-year-old former student.

Drama teacher Brittiny Lopez-Murray, 31, was in jail Tuesday on charges including lewd and lascivious battery, molestation and engaging in a sex act with a child.

The Miami-Dade school district told the Miami Herald that Lopez-Murray has been a teacher for four years "without prior disciplinary history." She was named Hialeah Middle School's "rookie teacher of the year" in 2017, the newspaper adds.

A police report says the 31-year-old teacher had sex with the teen in her car after reaching out to him in August. The Miami Herald reports that the boy told detectives Lopez-Murray "expressed her feelings toward" him in the message, which led to them meeting up for coffee, and later multiple sex acts in her car on several dates.

Police say the boy's sister became suspicious of his behavior and then saw “explicit text messages and photos” on his phone.

Her lawyers say she's presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The school district told CBS Miami they’ve begun the process of terminating her employment.

According to the Miami Herald, Lopez-Murray made her first court appearance Tuesday in which the judge ordered her to stay away from the boy and forbid her from having unsupervised visits with minors.

She has already posted a $185,000 bail, the newspaper adds.