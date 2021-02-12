Gov. DeSantis says $100 million for National Guard will be part of military budget proposal

The proposal includes three new armories across Florida and scholarships for active military members.

PENSACOLA, Fla. — As the deadline to announce Florida's state budget looms closer, Gov. Ron DeSantis is continuing his trek across the Sunshine State announcing parts of his proposal.

DeSantis on Thursday visited the Pensacola National Guard Armory, son Mason in tow, to announce he plans to allot $100 million in "support" of the National Guard.

He said his plan includes three new armories being built across the state, housing up to 1,500 soldiers.

And, $87.5 million of that money will be dedicated to the expansion of the existing readiness center in Miramar.

Additionally, DeSantis also said the budget will include $5 million for National Guard members to pursue higher education opportunities.

Other military budget funding will be in the form of scholarships for fallen military members' and veterans' families.

DeSantis, taking the opportunity to jab the Biden administration, said $2.2 million of the proposed budget will go toward a new headquarters for the National Guard's counter-drug program.

"This program assists law enforcement efforts to reduce the supply of illegal drugs [and] will continue to fill an unfortunate void left by the Biden administration's open-border policy," DeSantis said.

Analysis from the Cato Institute counters criticisms of those who call Biden's border policy "open borders," saying instead the president's immigration policies and goals are "largely the same as those" of former President Donald Trump.