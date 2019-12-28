ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The new year will bring a little bit more cash in some people's wallets.

Florida's minimum wage is set to go up 10 cents from $8.46 to $8.56 an hour, according to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. It takes effect Jan. 1.

The wage for servers and tipped-based professionals will also increase by 10 cents, from $5.46 to $5.56.

Whether someone is a nonexempt employee or tipped-based, Florida's minimum wage is greater than the federal minimum wage at $7.25 an hour, so an employee is entitled to the higher wage.

According to USA Today, the federal minimum wage has remained at $7.25 since 2009 despite efforts of Democrats in the House of Representatives to raise it to $15 an hour by 2025. Republicans in Senate, however, have not opted to debate the bill.

Florida's increase is based upon a 2004 voter-approved constitutional amendment that bases its minimum wage on inflation.

The state Supreme Court recently decided the Raising Florida’s Minimum Wage amendment, backed by advocacy group Fair Wage Florida, meets the requirements to be included on the 2020 ballot.

If approved, a $10 minimum wage would be established by Sept. 30, 2021, with $1 increases each September through 2026 to reach $15 an hour.

