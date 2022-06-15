Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 12-year-old from Boynton Beach

Yvens Clervoir, 12, was last seen Sunday in the area of Northeast 11th Avenue in Boynton Beach.

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a child missing from Boynton Beach.

Yvens Clervoir, was last seen Sunday in the area of Northeast 11th Avenue in Boynton Beach, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

He was last seen wearing a multi-colored shirt, black pants and black/white Vans. FDLE says Clervoir could possibly be traveling around on a black bike.

The child is described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.