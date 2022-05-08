Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 14-year-old Calhoun County girl

Staci Mckenzie was last seen in the area of Charlie Johns Street in Blountstown, Florida.

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl last seen on Sunday, May 8.

Staci Mckenzi was in the area of Charlie Johns Street and U.S. Highway 20 in Blountstown, Florida before she vanished, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

She was wearing a purple hooded sweatshirt, white shoes and black socks. Authorities believe she could be traveling in a white Chevrolet pickup truck.

Mckenzie is 5-feet, 5-inches and weighs 100 pounds.